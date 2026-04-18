Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $137.10

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Itron news, SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $73,023.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,601.50. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $338,885.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,344,938. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Itron by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Itron by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. Itron has a one year low of $83.51 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

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Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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