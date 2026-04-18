BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$82.00 Price Target for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$82.00 price target on Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELD. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$46.25 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.50.

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Eldorado Gold Price Performance

TSE:ELD opened at C$47.25 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.99 and a 52-week high of C$69.46. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.75.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eldorado Gold news, insider Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total transaction of C$281,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$431,630.94. This trade represents a 39.46% decrease in their position. Also, insider Christian Milau acquired 3,500 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.59 per share, with a total value of C$205,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$878,498.46. This trade represents a 30.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

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Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

Further Reading

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