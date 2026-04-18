Rep. Rick Larsen Sells Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Representative Rick Larsen (Democratic-Washington) recently sold shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paychex stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “RICHARD R LARSEN IRA” account.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) on 4/7/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) on 4/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) on 4/7/2026.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 25.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $106.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 61.4% in the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 28,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 240,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,938.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 45,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 99,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council.

Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

About Paychex

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Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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