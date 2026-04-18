Analysts Set Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $86.36

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.3636.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. Hexcel has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $95.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,651.20. This trade represents a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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