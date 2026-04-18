Analysts Set FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $211.67

Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.8571.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSV. Wall Street Zen cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $217.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on FirstService from $217.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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FirstService Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ FSV opened at $152.26 on Monday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.09.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in FirstService by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 63.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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