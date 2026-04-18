Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Sold by Next Level Wealth Planning LLC

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 532,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,805,000.

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Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

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