Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $69.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $69,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 904.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,359,000 after buying an additional 9,803,737 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 20,757,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,812,000 after buying an additional 5,451,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 8,489,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,716,000 after buying an additional 5,127,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,413,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5%

VEA opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.