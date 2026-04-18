Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.19 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

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