Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 350,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enpro by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enpro by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enpro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $281.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 149.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.59 and a 200-day moving average of $238.23. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $286.35.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enpro news, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total value of $1,614,491.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $432,241.28. The trade was a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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