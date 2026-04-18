Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

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Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.24 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

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