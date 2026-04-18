Phraction Management LLC Lowers Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Phraction Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 1.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,152,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,367,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,921,000 after acquiring an additional 112,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,734,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,786,000 after purchasing an additional 682,666 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,705,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 16.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,600,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ferguson Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $260.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.78. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $158.68 and a 52-week high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Ferguson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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