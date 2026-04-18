iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BATS:BALI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 384,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Up 1.5%

BALI opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69.

iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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