Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 724,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,481,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 205,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT opened at $55.65 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

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