Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 20,443 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $31.05 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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