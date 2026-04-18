Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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