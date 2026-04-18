Ardor (ARDR) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $44.11 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000632 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

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