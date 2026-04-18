SES AI (NYSE:SES) vs. Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Head to Head Review

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Federal Screw Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Screw Works has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 0 1 0 2.00 Federal Screw Works 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SES AI and Federal Screw Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.95%. Given SES AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Federal Screw Works.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Federal Screw Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI -347.81% -28.19% -23.42% Federal Screw Works 0.99% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Federal Screw Works”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI $21.00 million 21.04 -$73.04 million ($0.22) -5.48 Federal Screw Works $97.55 million 0.12 $1.62 million $0.71 11.84

Federal Screw Works has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Screw Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Screw Works beats SES AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Federal Screw Works

(Get Free Report)

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry. It also provides close tolerance machined products that are used in transmission valves, ball joints, steering gear bulkhead assemblies, torque converter hubs, and piston pins; and engineered nut products comprising prevailing torque nuts, free spinning nuts, slotted nuts, nut retainer assemblies, and nut washer assemblies to the automotive industry. In addition, the company offers cold form tooling products, which include assemblies, sleeves, dies, and punches; and complex cold formed parts, such as tie rod housings, valve lifter bodies, and suspension components. Federal Screw Works was founded in 1917 and is based in Romulus, Michigan.

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