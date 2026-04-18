Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) PT at GBX 1,513.57

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,505.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STJ. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,700 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,870 to GBX 1,810 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 725 to GBX 625 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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St. James’s Place Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,316 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.63. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 881.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,575.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 earnings per share for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%. Equities analysts predict that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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