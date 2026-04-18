Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $199.29 million and approximately $39.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000129 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,932,433 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 169,931,278.93752307 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.1743551 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $29,656,728.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

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