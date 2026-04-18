AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Short Interest Up 28.1% in March

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,214,223 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 1,728,799 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 5.8%
AIRJ stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.56. AirJoule Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.
AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). Research analysts predict that AirJoule Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on AIRJ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
AirJoule Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
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