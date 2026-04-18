Phoenix Group’s Standard Life to Buy Aegon UK for £2B, Targeting Bigger Scale and Synergies

Standard Life executives outlined plans to acquire Aegon UK in a transaction they said would materially increase scale in the U.K. retirement market, expand distribution capabilities, and accelerate a shift toward more “capital-light” earnings. Speaking during a company presentation and Q&A, Andy Briggs described the deal as a “strategically and financially compelling transaction” that would advance the group’s ambition to become the U.K.’s leading retirement savings and income business.

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Standard Life is part of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX). Management said the acquisition would combine Standard Life’s existing footprint with Aegon UK’s workplace and retail strengths, creating what Briggs called “a new leader in one of the world’s most attractive markets.”

Transaction terms and timeline

Briggs said Standard Life has agreed a total consideration ofto acquireof Aegon UK. Funding will come from a mix of cash, debt, andissued directly to Aegon. The consideration equates to, which management cited as an attractive valuation.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals but is not contingent on a shareholder vote, Briggs said. The company expects completion “towards the end of 2026.” Briggs also said two key strategic shareholders, MS&AD and Aberdeen, have expressed strong support for the acquisition.

Scale and strategic rationale: workplace, retail, and advisor capabilities

Briggs said Aegon UK serves just under 4 million customers and has been growing assets at 9% per annum over the last two years, “winning in structurally expanding areas of the market.” He added that Aegon UK would contribute £160 billion of assets to Standard Life’s existing £317 billion, resulting in a combined £477 billion in assets and a combined customer base of 16 million.

Management emphasized that the two businesses’ distribution strengths are complementary. Briggs said Aegon UK brings particular strength in corporate advisors and independent financial advisors serving small- to mid-size corporates, complementing Standard Life’s strength with employee benefit consultants serving larger corporates.

On retail, Briggs said Aegon UK would strengthen customer engagement through “AWS-enabled data capabilities and digital tooling,” as well as an advisor platform that supports a broader set of tax wrappers. He also highlighted Aegon UK’s “Mylo” technology platform, which he said would be integrated with Standard Life’s existing capabilities to support consolidation, personalized communication, and pre-retirement guidance.

During the Q&A, Briggs said Aegon UK’s advice operations include the Origen advice business and the Nationwide advice business, totaling “about 150 advisors,” which he said would accelerate and complement Standard Life’s own build-out of advice capabilities. He said further detail would be provided during a planned Q4 market update.

Synergies, profit impact, and capital-light earnings mix

Nick, who presented the transaction’s financial details, said the deal is expected to be “value, cash flow, and earnings accretive” and consistent with balance sheet ambitions. He outlined estimated post-tax synergies of £0.8 billion net of one-off costs, including:

£110 million of annual cost savings from harmonizing operations and technology and removing duplicate central costs

of annual cost savings from harmonizing operations and technology and removing duplicate central costs £340 million of capital synergies from diversification benefits and alignment of capital models and methodology

Nick said the undiscounted value of synergies is estimated at £1.2 billion post-tax before one-off costs. Costs to achieve the synergies are expected to be £0.3 billion post-tax, plus an additional £0.1 billion post-tax for decoupling Aegon UK from Aegon Group and transaction costs.

Synergies are expected to be phased over five years, with more than half of cost savings emerging by the end of year three. Nick said more than 70% of the capital synergies are expected to emerge by 2029, reflecting plans for model harmonization in year two and a Part VII transfer into “PLL” in year three. He said the timeline is designed to dovetail with regulatory pathways and existing major model change plans, and could be accelerated if possible.

Briggs said the acquisition would increase capital-light earnings as a proportion of operating profit, with Standard Life moving from 47% capital-light on a standalone basis in 2025 to 57% on a combined pro forma basis including synergies. Briggs added the company remains committed to allocating £200 million per annum of capital into annuities and would look for opportunities in pension risk transfer.

Cash generation, leverage, and dividend commentary

Nick said Aegon UK is estimated to add £160 million to operating cash generation (OCG) on a 2025 pro forma basis, with mid-single-digit growth expected. Over five years, management expects the transaction to generate an additional £0.4 billion of cumulative excess cash, net of incremental dividends and interest and incorporating synergies net of costs.

On solvency, Nick said the transaction is consistent with operating in the upper half of the group’s 140%–180% solvency ratio target range and with a solvency leverage ratio of around 30%. He said the transaction is expected to be positive to the solvency coverage ratio by “single-digit percentage points” on a 2025 pro forma basis, and that the group’s leverage plans—targeting circa 30% at the end of 2026 and thereafter—are unchanged.

Management also discussed earnings. Nick said Aegon UK’s pro forma IFRS adjusted operating profit in 2025 was £190 million, expected to grow as cost savings “earn through.” He said the transaction is expected to be “mid-single digit percentage points” EPS accretive by 2029 on an IFRS adjusted operating profit basis, net of interest.

In response to analyst questions, Briggs said there was no change to the dividend per share announced alongside the deal, reiterating a “progressive and sustainable dividend policy.” He said further discussion of future dividend trajectory and the use of excess cash after 2026 would be provided in a Q4 market update, noting that “M&A becomes less likely” and the focus would shift more toward growth investment and capital returns.

Briggs also detailed aspects of a strategic relationship agreement with Aegon. He said Aegon’s equity participation was a differentiator in a competitive process, including a lock-up “until into 2028” and a board seat because Aegon will hold more than 10%. Briggs added that of the £160 billion of assets being acquired, roughly £20 billion is managed by Aegon Asset Management, and Standard Life has an agreement relating to that portion.

Looking ahead, Briggs said the combined group would be “by some margin, the market leader” in the U.K. retirement savings and income market and that the integration approach would prioritize customer retention while building a stronger, growing franchise.

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

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