Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $129.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.6875.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

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Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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