Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 941,304 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 768,593 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.1 days.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $200.01 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09.

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About Siemens Energy

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Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. Established in 2020 as a spin-off from Siemens AG’s Energy Management and Power and Gas divisions, the company develops and delivers equipment, solutions and services across the energy value chain. Its portfolio encompasses products for power generation, transmission and storage, serving utilities, independent power producers and industrial customers.

The company’s main business activities include the design and manufacture of gas and steam turbines, generators and compressors for conventional power plants, as well as high-voltage transformers, switchgear and grid stabilization equipment for power transmission networks.

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