KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ MANH opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

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About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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