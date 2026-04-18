Cwm LLC Buys 7,005 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Cwm LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Jim Cramer on First Solar

Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Why First Solar Stands Out

Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Q1 2026 Results Announcement

First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Neutral Sentiment: An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Insider Sale Filing

An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Neutral Sentiment: FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Zacks: Investor Attention

FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. China Export Limits Report

Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” amid market gains, reflecting ongoing post‑earnings volatility and headline sensitivity that can amplify intraday weakness for FSLR. Stock Reaction Coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

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Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,257. This trade represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $388,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,641,838.40. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 76,562 shares of company stock worth $15,042,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.6%

FSLR opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.61. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.09 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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