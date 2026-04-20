Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,816 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 366.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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