Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) CEO Cunjun Ma Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Huize Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) CEO Cunjun Ma bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 124,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,942.42. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cunjun Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 10th, Cunjun Ma bought 5,000 shares of Huize stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Cunjun Ma acquired 100 shares of Huize stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Cunjun Ma bought 339 shares of Huize stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $481.38.

On Friday, April 3rd, Cunjun Ma acquired 179 shares of Huize stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $248.81.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Cunjun Ma bought 6,000 shares of Huize stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $8,520.00.

Huize Stock Performance

Shares of Huize stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.60. Huize Holding Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huize

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Huize Holding Limited Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned about 0.12% of Huize at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huize in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huize presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

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About Huize

(Get Free Report)

Huize Holding Limited operates as a technology-driven online insurance distribution platform in China, offering a wide spectrum of personal insurance products including life, health, accident, property and casualty, and travel policies. Through its proprietary technology infrastructure, the company aggregates product information from insurance carriers, provides comparative quotes, and facilitates policy purchase and after-sales service. Huize’s platform integrates data analytics, automated underwriting tools and user-friendly interfaces to streamline insurance selection and enrollment processes for individual customers and small-to-medium enterprises.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Beijing, Huize serves clients across mainland China via a multi-channel distribution model.

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