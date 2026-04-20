HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $7.13 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.8% of HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,131,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 534.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,125,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 947,832 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,687,000 after purchasing an additional 556,203 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after purchasing an additional 494,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,194,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,317,000 after purchasing an additional 372,519 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $284.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average is $264.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $200.25 and a 12-month high of $286.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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