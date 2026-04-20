Steele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 439,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,628,000 after purchasing an additional 207,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,365,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 6,705.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 125,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 124,127 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 94,602 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

NLR opened at $145.96 on Monday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.84.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

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