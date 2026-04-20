Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 163,205 Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 548,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.