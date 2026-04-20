Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 163,205 Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2026

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 548,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

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