Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.09.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $754.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $694.71 and its 200 day moving average is $613.19. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.00 and a twelve month high of $774.23. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.