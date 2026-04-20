Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $93.23 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $93,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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