Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.7% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $89.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $90.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

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