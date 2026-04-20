Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

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DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

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