Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 8,472 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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