Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $166.33 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises about 7.1% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $166,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 91.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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