Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases 10,656 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SLB by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 801,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SLB by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

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SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SLB Increases Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.SLB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SLB from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SLB from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $921,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,092,801.50. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,919.40. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SLB

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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