Security Financial Services INC. Sells 5,835 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Collier Financial bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $127.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $2,391,274.56. Following the sale, the director owned 4,213,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,923,082.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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