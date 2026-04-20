Security Financial Services INC. Sells 5,835 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Collier Financial bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT opened at $127.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.
More Walmart News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company announces its largest U.S. store modernization program — 650+ remodels and ~20 new openings through 2027 to improve layouts, tech, pickup and delivery integration, aimed at accelerating omnichannel sales and same-store traffic. Walmart Modernizes U.S. Stores As Omnichannel Investment Meets Fair Value Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart is expanding health/weight-management services (Better Care Services) to support customers using or exploring GLP-1s — a higher-margin service layer that can drive pharmacy and virtual-care revenue and deepen customer engagement. Walmart Expands Access to Weight Management Support Services for Customers on or exploring GLP-1s
- Positive Sentiment: Flipkart (Walmart-owned) plans to enter India’s ticketing market for movies and live events, offering a new revenue stream in a fast-growing entertainment sector and strengthening Flipkart’s consumer proposition. Walmart’s Flipkart plans foray into India’s ticketing market as live events boom
- Positive Sentiment: A small institutional buyer (BCS Wealth Management) increased its WMT stake, a sign of incremental fund interest though not a major ownership shift. BCS Wealth Management Has $1.61 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT
- Neutral Sentiment: Walmart is refreshing its Great Value private-label packaging — a brand update that can support shelf appeal and private-label mix but is unlikely to move near-term revenue materially. Walmart announces a redesign of its Great Value brand
- Neutral Sentiment: Walmart launched branded fashion collaborations (e.g., a Devil Wears Prada collection) — useful for marketing and traffic but unlikely to be a major earnings driver. Fashion moves: Walmart launches a collection tied to The Devil Wears Prada
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on potential Sam’s Club membership fee increases could help U.S. club margins if implemented, but the competitive impact vs. Costco remains uncertain. Will Increased Membership Fees at Walmart’s Sam’s Club Actually Boost Costco’s Stock Instead?
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior executives sold shares over April 15–16 (EVPs Daniel Bartlett and Christopher Nicholas, and CEO John Furner). Each sale was small relative to holdings and executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, but the headline risk can create short-term selling pressure or negative investor perception. Daniel J. Bartlett Form 4 Christopher James Nicholas Form 4 John R. Furner Form 4
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.64.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $2,391,274.56. Following the sale, the director owned 4,213,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,923,082.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
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