Cwm LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,154,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,492,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,782 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,323,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,500,000 after purchasing an additional 64,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $171.13 and a twelve month high of $228.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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