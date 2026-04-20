International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 600 at Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 610 to GBX 600 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s current price.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 398.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 464.28. The firm has a market cap of £18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 390.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 400.89.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
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