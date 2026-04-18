Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 8,074 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

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