iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG is LifeWealth Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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