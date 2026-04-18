Cwm LLC Has $19.87 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

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BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

LCTU opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $76.55.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions. LCTU was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

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