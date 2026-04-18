Cwm LLC Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,242 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $95.54 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.32%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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