Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,379,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,772.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 171,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11,291.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 143,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,598,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,993,000 after buying an additional 97,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,882,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,730,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $210.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.02 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

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