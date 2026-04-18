KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,969 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

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Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 720.83%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $15,000,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,376,705.25. This trade represents a 31.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $762,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,584.08. This trade represents a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,449. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

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