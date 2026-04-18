Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Infinite Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.0450. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.0450, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands.

Infinite Group Stock Down 26.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $24,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -189.15.

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Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology.

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