A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKBY. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Clarkson Capital raised A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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A.P. Moller-Maersk Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.82. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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