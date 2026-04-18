Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$257.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$257.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.6%

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$267.00 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$81.02 and a 12-month high of C$283.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$254.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.80.

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Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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