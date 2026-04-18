Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva Company Profile

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

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Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) is a UK-based multinational insurance company headquartered in London that provides a broad range of life and general insurance products, retirement solutions and investment management services. The company operates a diversified insurance business that includes individual and group life protection, health and income protection, home and motor insurance, workplace benefits, pensions and savings products. Aviva also offers asset management services through its investment arm, which manages assets on behalf of its insurance businesses and third-party clients.

Aviva traces its identity to a series of mergers and the consolidation of longstanding insurers, and it uses the Aviva brand across its operating markets.

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